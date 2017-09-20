WYSH Sports Crew gearing up for another busy weekend of football, racing

The WYSH Sports Crew will be busy once again this week, starting on Thursday afternoon from 4 to 6 pm when we head to Ace Hardware in Clinton for the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon on WYSH. From 4 to 6 pm tomorrow we will talk with a Dragon of the Past, catch up with a former Clinton coach in our coach’s reunion, get another Dragon History Lesson from ET Stamey, look back at last week’s high school, college and pro football action and get you ready for another busy weekend on the gridiron.

Friday at 7:00, tune in for Fox & Farley Friday Night Football as the Clinton Dragons head to Fountain City and a non-Region game against the Central Bobcats. Live coverage begins at 7 with the Eye Center Pregame Show, taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of the Dragons and the Bobcats on WYSH.

NASCAR’s three top touring series are now in to their postseasons and we have a tripleheader of racing for you this weekend. It begins at 12:30 Saturday from New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the Camping World Truck Series UNOH 175 on WYSH and WQLA.

Saturday night at 7:30, the XFinity Series heads to Kentucky for the VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 and we will have it for you here on WYSH and WQLA.

Sunday at 1:00, it’s race #2 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the ISM Connect 300, from New Hampshire on WYSH, WQLA and Merle FM.