William F. Richardson, age 88, of LaFollette passed away Friday, September 22, 2017. Retired from the Detroit Free Press. Preceded in death by Wife, Laura Katherine Higgins Richardson; Parents, Winfred and Lassie Leach Richardson.
Survivors
Daughter: Kathlene and Husband Donald Soza
Grandchildren: Melissa Bomsta
Chris Knuth
Great Grandchildren: Gambriel, Michael and Lauren
Brothers: Dewayne, Leo, and Bobby Richardson
Sisters: Wildene Brown
Joyce Leach
Marie Coffey
Brenda Lance
Jackie Berry
Mr. Richardson will be taken to Clinton Grove Cemetery in Clinton Township Michigan for Interment.
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com