William F. Richardson, age 88, of LaFollette passed away Friday, September 22, 2017. Retired from the Detroit Free Press. Preceded in death by Wife, Laura Katherine Higgins Richardson; Parents, Winfred and Lassie Leach Richardson.

Survivors

Daughter: Kathlene and Husband Donald Soza

Grandchildren: Melissa Bomsta

Chris Knuth

Great Grandchildren: Gambriel, Michael and Lauren

Brothers: Dewayne, Leo, and Bobby Richardson

Sisters: Wildene Brown

Joyce Leach

Marie Coffey

Brenda Lance

Jackie Berry

Mr. Richardson will be taken to Clinton Grove Cemetery in Clinton Township Michigan for Interment.

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

