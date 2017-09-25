Home / Obituaries / William F. Richardson, age 88, of LaFollette

William F. Richardson, age 88, of LaFollette

William F. Richardson, age 88, of LaFollette passed away Friday, September 22, 2017. Retired from the Detroit Free Press. Preceded in death by Wife, Laura Katherine Higgins Richardson; Parents, Winfred and Lassie Leach Richardson.

Survivors

Daughter: Kathlene and Husband Donald Soza

Grandchildren: Melissa Bomsta

Chris Knuth

Great Grandchildren: Gambriel, Michael and Lauren

Brothers: Dewayne, Leo, and Bobby Richardson

Sisters: Wildene Brown

Joyce Leach

Marie Coffey

Brenda Lance

Jackie Berry

Mr. Richardson will be taken to Clinton Grove Cemetery in Clinton Township Michigan for Interment.

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

