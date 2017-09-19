William (Boss) Robert Davis, age 89, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 at The Bridge in Rockwood. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Harriman. Boss enjoyed gardening and was a carpenter by trade. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Pauline White Davis; son, Gary William Davis; sisters, Martha Decker, Iva Maddox, Lelian Petty, Pearl Garner and Mary Hayes; brothers, Ned and Leon Davis; daughters-in-law, Deloris Ann Davis and Joyce Davis; step-grandson, Paul Shepherd.

SURVIVORS

Sons Robert Paul Davis of Kingsport

Danny K. Davis & wife, Tammy of Kingston

Harold Joe Davis & wife, Lois of Kingston

Stacy Ray Davis & wife, Sandy of Kingston

Grandchildren Joe, Mark and Jammie Davis, Danny R. Davis & wife, Becky,

Robert Lee & wife, Sara, Stephine Abbott and Travis Davis

Great-grandchildren Joseph, Hunter, Zoe, Mary, James, Avery, Ansley, Allison, Nick,

Brden, Eli and Noah

Brothers Gene Davis of Cambton, TN

Amos Davis of Dayton, TN

Sisters Margaret Sizemore of Ohio

Anna Norman of Ohio

Nellie Williams of Knox County

Aileen Beeler & husband, Leroy of Knox County

William Breazeale of Kingston

A host of extended family & friends

Special friends at The Bridge, Summer Harris & Karen Coop

The family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 12:00 noon, Wednesday at Tennessee Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Russell White & Rev. B.B. Ratledge officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.