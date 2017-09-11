Welby “Leo” Warwick, age 83 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on November 5, 1933 to the late Admiral Dewey and Willie Edna Demarcus Warwick in Anderson County. Leo was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Cleo Warwick; sisters,Naomi Weaver, Roby McCarrell.

Survived by wife, Jessie Maureen Warwick;

Daughter, Cindy Bailey and husband Gary of Clinton;

Brother, Wilbur Warwick and wife Jackie

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, September 10, 2017 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. JC Newman and Rev. Darryl Taylor officiating. Graveside services will be on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11am at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com