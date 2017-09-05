Week 3 high school football scores; AC rolls, OR survives

High School Football Scores Week 3 (9/1/17)

Anderson County 60 Hixson 7: The Mavericks routed the visiting Wildcats in their Region opener as Stanton Martin once again spread the wealth among the talented Maverick skill-position players. Martin had 263 yards passing and four touchdowns on the night, two of those scoring strikes going to Michael Carroll and another to Chris Powell. On the ground, Mason Phillips needed only nine carries to rack up 108 yards on the ground and three scores for the powerful Maverick offense, which is averaging 57 points per game through the first three weeks. AC 3-0, 1-0.

Oak Ridge 17 Campbell County 15: The Wildcats rallied from down 9-0 at halftime on the road behind Johnny Stewart, who threw two second-half touchdown passes to Caleb Martin, and a defense that thwarted a potentially-game-tying two-point conversion by Campbell County with under two minutes to play following a Drew Jordan touchdown run. Oak Ridge’s special teams then recovered the onside kick attempt and improved to 2-1, 1-0 in Region 3-5A. Campbell County fell to 2-1, 0-1 in their region opener.

Lookout Valley 22 Jellico 8…

Greeneville 62 Union County 7…

Austin-East 36 Kingston 6…

Coalfield 48 Harriman 7…

Midway 37 Oakdale 14…

Rockwood 33 Tellico Plains 13…

Greenback 48 Sunbright 0…

Oneida 44 Wartburg 0…

Alcoa 42 Scott 0…

Bearden 23 Jefferson County 0…

Eagles Landing Christian (GA) 55 Catholic 10…

Ensworth 35 Webb 14…

Hardin Valley 44 Heritage 26…

Carter 23 Seymour 15…

Fulton 35 Powell 8…

Grace Christian 48 Boyd Buchanan 3…

West 38 Karns 6…

Lenoir City 15 Soddy-Daisy 14…

Maryville 41 McMinn County 0…

Sevier County 20 Central 7…

South-Doyle 20 Gibbs 12…