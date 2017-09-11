Week 2 scores, Week 3 schedule

WEEK 2 SCORES
Farragut 41 Oak Ridge 0…
Campbell County 28 Morristown East 3…
Northview Academy 35 Oliver Springs 7…
Powell 21 Karns 19…
West 24 Halls 16…
Fulton 20 Austin-East 14…
Maryville 28 Alcoa 24…
Coalfield 53 Sunbright 7…
Wartburg 41 Oakdale 0…
Harriman 13 Oneida 7…
Kingston 49 Rockwood 28…
Midway 50 Unaka 22…
Claiborne 42 Union County 17…
Gibbs 21 David Crockett 20…
Heritage 47 William Blount 34…
Hardin Valley 26 Central 7
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
(Thursday) South-Doyle at Sevier County…
(Friday) Clinton at Powell (Fox & Farley Friday Night Football)…
Anderson County at Chattanooga Howard…
West at Oak Ridge…
Gibbs at Campbell County…
Oliver Springs at Greenback…
Sullivan East at Union County…
Unaka at Jellico…
Fulton at Karns…
Halls at Carter…
Sunbright at Harriman…
Northview Academy at Kingston…
Seymour at Central…
Coalfield at Oakdale…
Meigs County at Rockwood (BBB-TV Game of the Week)…
Hardin Valley at Morristown West…
Farragut at Jefferson County…
Pigeon Forge at Alcoa.