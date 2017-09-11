Home / Local Sports / Week 2 scores, Week 3 schedule

Week 2 scores, Week 3 schedule

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

WEEK 2 SCORES

Farragut 41 Oak Ridge 0…

Campbell County 28 Morristown East 3…

Northview Academy 35 Oliver Springs 7…

Powell 21 Karns 19…

West 24 Halls 16…

Fulton 20 Austin-East 14…

Maryville 28 Alcoa 24…

Coalfield 53 Sunbright 7…

Wartburg 41 Oakdale 0…

Harriman 13 Oneida 7…

Kingston 49 Rockwood 28…

Midway 50 Unaka 22…

Claiborne 42 Union County 17…

Gibbs 21 David Crockett 20…

Heritage 47 William Blount 34…

Hardin Valley 26 Central 7

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

(Thursday) South-Doyle at Sevier County…

(Friday) Clinton at Powell (Fox & Farley Friday Night Football)…

Anderson County at Chattanooga Howard…

West at Oak Ridge…

Gibbs at Campbell County…

Oliver Springs at Greenback…

Sullivan East at Union County…

Unaka at Jellico…

Fulton at Karns…

Halls at Carter…

Sunbright at Harriman…

Northview Academy at Kingston…

Seymour at Central…

Coalfield at Oakdale…

Meigs County at Rockwood (BBB-TV Game of the Week)…

Hardin Valley at Morristown West…

Farragut at Jefferson County…

Pigeon Forge at Alcoa.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CWTS: Cindric bumps Grala out of way on way to winner’s circle

(MRN) Austin Cindric tried passing race leader Kaz Grala cleanly on the final lap Sunday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved