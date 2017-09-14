UT-Battelle to pay DOE $120K over improper display of classified material

UT-Battelle, the managing contractor of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has agreed to pay a $120,000 “assessment” to the Department of Energy after it was discovered that classified information had been improperly displayed for several years during in-house presentations at the lab.

Last month, UT-Battelle signed a settlement agreement with the DOE’s Office of Enterprise Assessments acknowledging the violation and pledging corrective actions.

“We take our responsibility to protect classified information seriously,” lab spokesman David Keim said in a statement. “This was a problem that shouldn’t have happened, we self-reported it, and we’re glad DOE supports our corrective measures.”

While the information remained in-house, the Department of Energy still considered the release “security significant.”

In March 2016, UT-Battelle realized people at the lab had been showing classified information during presentations for about five years within the lab campus itself. It alerted the government and began an internal investigation.

According to the August Settlement Agreement, UT-Battelle believed the original presentation had been reviewed and cleared, but, according to the settlement agreement, there’s no evidence the presentation ever went through a formal review.

The nature of the classified information has not been released publicly.