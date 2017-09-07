Home / Featured / TWRA: 4 killed in boating-related incidents over Labor Day

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says that four people died in boating-related incidents over the Labor Day holiday this year.

TWRA says the fatalities occurred on Cherokee Lake, Chickamauga Reservoir, and Kentucky Lake between September 1st and the 4th. The Labor Day incidents bring the number of fatalities to 14 in 2017. There were no boating-related deaths over the July 4 weekend.

TWRA boating officers also made four boating under the influence arrests and investigated a pair of property damage incidents.

