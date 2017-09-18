Home / Featured / Two motorcycle wrecks in Park, 1 fatal

Two motorcycle wrecks in Park, 1 fatal

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers temporarily closed park roads for two serious motorcycle accidents on Sunday evening, September 17.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., a single motorcycle accident was reported along the Foothills Parkway West between mile marker 7 and 8. An adult male rider was transported by Lifestar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center at approximately 7:28 p.m.Park Rangers, Rural Metro, and Blount County Sheriff, Fire, and EMS responded to the accident. The roadway has been reopened.

At approximately  8:38 p.m., a single motorcycle accident was reported just north of the tunnel on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Gatlinburg Police Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department, and Park Rangers responded to the accident. The adult male rider–identified as 24-year-old Lawrence Overby Tuck IV–was declared deceased at the scene of the accident by Gatlinburg EMS who later transported him to Le Conte Medical Center. The northbound Spur reopened at 10:38 p.m.

