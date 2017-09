Two women were arrested on drug charges in Campbell County earlier today.

19-year-old Paxton Long and 18-year-old Allie McKinney were both arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home on South 13th Street in LaFollette.

Investigators reported finding suboxone, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the home and say that both women face charges for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. More charges are pending further investigation.