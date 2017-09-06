Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Tis the season for Holiday Bureau sign-ups

‘Tis the season for Holiday Bureau sign-ups

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Holiday Bureau is signing folks up for assistance this holiday season.

You can sign up from 9 am to noon at the Holiday Bureau at 728 Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge on Saturdays October 7th, 14th, 21st and Tuesday October 17th, or at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton on Tuesday October 17th, also from 9 am to 12 noon. There will also be a sign-up Tuesday the 10th at the Clinton Towers from 1:30 to 3:00 and on Wednesday the 11th at Autumn Hills from 9 am to 10:30 am.

This program is for inciome-eligible Anderson County residents only and when you come in to sign up for holiday assistance, you will need to bring:

  • Photo ID
  • Social Security card for everyone in the household
  • Proof of all household income
  • Proof of residence (i.e., a utility bill)

For more information, call the Holiday Bureau at 865-483-7831.

