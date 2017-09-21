Home / Featured / THP offering reward in hit & run that killed toddler

THP offering reward in hit & run that killed toddler

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the location of the vehicle and arrest of the individual(s) involved in a fatal hit and run crash on Hwy. 441 (Chapman Hwy.) in Sevier County on Wednesday.

Preliminary information indicates that a 2005-2008 red Pontiac Vibe 4-Door was traveling north on Hwy 441 (Chapman Hwy.) in Sevier County when the driver struck and killed a thirteen-month-old baby.

This vehicle immediately fled the scene. If anyone has information about this event they are requested to please contact the THP Knoxville District Office at 865-544-3380 and request Sergeant Steve Manning.

