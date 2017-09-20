Home / Community Bulletin Board / This week’s Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question

This week's Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question:

What Clinton High School football coach had three (3) players sign to play their college football at the University of Tennessee? What year did it happen? Who were the three players?

If you know the correct answer, email it to jim@wyshradio.com. We will put the correct answers into a box and draw one name out during Thursday’s Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon on WYSH and that person will receive a $25 gift card to the Apple Blossom Cafe.

