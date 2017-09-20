Home / Obituaries / Theresa Faye Arnn, age 61, of Oak Ridge

September 19, 2017

Theresa Faye Arnn, age 61, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at her residence. Theresa was born on November 27, 1956 in Ohio. She was a lifetime member of Guiding Star Baptist Church. Theresa is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jackson Szymanski, and aunts, Wilma Wilson, and Andrea Dotson.

Survivors Include:

Sisters                                    Kathy Szymanski

                                                Cindy Massey

                                                Shannon Anderson

Brother                                   Eddie Szymanski

Aunts                                     Robin Rains

                                                Brenda Smith

                                                Tonya Hook

Uncles                                   Kenneth Jackson

                                                Terry Jackson

Several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00PM –8:00 PM, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment:  Family and Friends will meet at Leach Cemetery on Thursday, September 21, 2017 in Lake City at 1:00 PM for the graveside service.

