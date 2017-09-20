Theresa Faye Arnn, age 61, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at her residence. Theresa was born on November 27, 1956 in Ohio. She was a lifetime member of Guiding Star Baptist Church. Theresa is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jackson Szymanski, and aunts, Wilma Wilson, and Andrea Dotson.
Visitation: 6:00PM –8:00 PM, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Leach Cemetery on Thursday, September 21, 2017 in Lake City at 1:00 PM for the graveside service.
You can also visit Theresa’s Guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com