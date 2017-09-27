Tennessee Valley Fair well attended

(Submitted) The 98th annual Tennessee Valley Fair has come to a close – ending its last day on September 17th. Thousands once again came to the fairgrounds to enjoy ten days of fun, food, music and much more.

Overall attendance ended up being more than 128,000, slightly down by a small percentage compared to 2016. Threat of extreme weather and stormy days caused by Hurricane Irma seemed to have factored into the small decrease which came on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The threat of Hurricane Irma discouraged some guests to come out during the first half of the week, and with some cold and rainy days, it factored slightly into our attendance” says Abby Suchomski, Marketing Coordinator “We did see a huge peak in our closing weekend which was fantastic.”

Crowds on the closing weekend were very strong. Concerts were once again a huge draw where Kool & the Gang, Josh Turner, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Cheap Trick, attracted over 4,000 concert-goers each. Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Champions Tour also saw a huge turnout with over 8,000 in attendance during the two days of professional sanctioned tractor and truck pulls. In addition, the inaugural First Robotics Competition, Robo-Rodeo, drew fourteen teams from throughout East Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama.

The 99th annual Tennessee Valley Fair is scheduled to take place September 7th-16th, 2018.