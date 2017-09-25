TBI: Jellico man charged after officer-involved shooting

An investigation by Special Agents with the TBI has resulted in the indictment of a Jellico man on several charges, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

On August 24th, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Special Agents began investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred along South Myrtle Street in Jellico.

Investigators determined that the incident began when 38-year-old Deron Ausmus walked in to the Jellico Police station and pointed a gun at a dispatcher. No shots were fired and no one was injured, and Ausmus then fled into a nearby neighborhood. He was located a short time later at a home on South Myrtle Street. When Ausmus came out of the residence, the TBI says he confronted officers with a gun. Two officers fired shots snd Ausmus was hit at least once. He was transported to UT Medical Center, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Last week, the Campbell County Grand Jury indicted Ausmus on four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and one count each of possessing a prohibited weapons, and simple drug possession. On Friday, Ausmus was served in the Knox County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.