TBI investigation into officer-involved shooting continues

Following up on a story we brought you earlier this week, the TBI is continuing its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Roane County on Saturday morning.

Deputies responding to call of a domestic disturbance at a home on Mays Valley Road at around 10:30 am Saturday encountered 47-year-old David Daugherty, who brandished what appeared to be a pistol at them, cursed at and threatened the officers. They backed off and waited for backup. When more officers arrived on the scene, deputies again approached the house and Daugherty allegedly came out the front door and pointed what turned out to be a fake pistol at them, prompting Deputy Jason Joseph to fire his weapon, striking Daugherty.

Daugherty, who was carrying a small knife in addition to the replica pistol, was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Deputy Joseph is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the TBI investigation.

No deputies were injured during the incident. The TBI was called in by District Attorney General Russell Johnson, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

Johnson will determine what charges will be filed after the TBI completes its work.

