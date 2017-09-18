TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Roane County

The TBI is investigating after a man was injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Roane County.

The TBI reports that its agents responded to a home in the 300 block of Mays Valley Road in Harriman following the shooting, which occurred at around 10:30 am.

Initial reports indicate that Roane County deputies were called out to a reported domestic dispute Saturday morning and that when they arrived, they were confronted by 47-year-old David Daugherty, who was allegedly armed. Daugherty was shot during the ensuing confrontation and airlifted to UT Medical Center for treatment of his wounds. There has been no update on his condition.

No deputies were hurt in the incident and the names of the officers involved have not been released.

The TBI will turn its findings over to DA Russell Johnson.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET, when deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at 352 Mays Valley Road. Deputies arriving at the scene were confronted with a male individual with a weapon, and that man, since identified as David Daugherty (DOB 6/19/1970), was shot during that confrontation. Daugherty was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The investigative division of the District Attorney General’s Office is assisting in this investigation. TBI Agents will submit investigative findings to the office of the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. As a reminder: The TBI acts as independent fact-finders in its investigations and any determination as to whether officers’ actions were justified rests solely with the District Attorney General.

The TBI does not identify officers involved in these types of investigations and, instead refers such inquiries to the respective local law enforcement agencies.