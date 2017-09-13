Home / Community Bulletin Board / Taste of Anderson County returns Sept. 28th

Taste of Anderson County returns Sept. 28th

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 2 Views

On September 28th, The United Way of Anderson County will present the Annual Taste of Anderson County from 4:00-9:00 in Jackson Square, Oak Ridge. Featuring live music, beer, wine, and moonshine tastings, kid’s activities, and plenty of food from all over the County! You don’t want to miss this opportunity to “taste” all of what Anderson County has to offer! It is free to attend. Tickets for food and drinks can be purchased at the United Way tables at the entrance of the event. For more information, visit www.uwayac.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Mountain View Park Day Sept. 16

The annual Mountain View Park Day will be held this Saturday September 16th at Mountain …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved