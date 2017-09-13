Taste of Anderson County returns Sept. 28th

On September 28th, The United Way of Anderson County will present the Annual Taste of Anderson County from 4:00-9:00 in Jackson Square, Oak Ridge. Featuring live music, beer, wine, and moonshine tastings, kid’s activities, and plenty of food from all over the County! You don’t want to miss this opportunity to “taste” all of what Anderson County has to offer! It is free to attend. Tickets for food and drinks can be purchased at the United Way tables at the entrance of the event. For more information, visit www.uwayac.org.

