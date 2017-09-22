Tai Chi class demonstration Sept. 27

Ahead of United Nations International Day of Older Persons on October 1, the Taoist Tai Chi Society is hosting a special demonstration at the Oak Ridge Senior Center. On Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at 11 a.m., a Taoist Tai Chi instructor will show how practicing tai chi contributes to healthy aging.

Program organizers say the gentle motions of tai chi offer health benefits for all ages, but the practice often appeals to seniors looking for ways to improve strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance. The motions are also gentle and low impact, exercising the skeleton, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and all connective tissue, with very low risk of injury.

The upcoming tai chi demonstration at the senior center is free to attend for anyone age 50 and older. No registration is required. Refreshments will be provided.

The International Taoist Tai Chi Society accredits volunteer instructors in the U.S. and 25 other countries around the world. Instructors must continue to train to be reaccredited each year.