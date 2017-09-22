Home / Community Bulletin Board / Tai Chi class demonstration Sept. 27

Tai Chi class demonstration Sept. 27

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

Ahead of United Nations International Day of Older Persons on October 1, the Taoist Tai Chi Society is hosting a special demonstration at the Oak Ridge Senior Center. On Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at 11 a.m., a Taoist Tai Chi instructor will show how practicing tai chi contributes to healthy aging.

Program organizers say the gentle motions of tai chi offer health benefits for all ages, but the practice often appeals to seniors looking for ways to improve strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance. The motions are also gentle and low impact, exercising the skeleton, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and all connective tissue, with very low risk of injury.

The upcoming tai chi demonstration at the senior center is free to attend for anyone age 50 and older. No registration is required. Refreshments will be provided.

The International Taoist Tai Chi Society accredits volunteer instructors in the U.S. and 25 other countries around the world. Instructors must continue to train to be reaccredited each year.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CDBG announced for Campbell

State Senator Ken Yager and State Representative Dennis Powers announced Wednesday that Campbell County will receive a $315,000 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved