Home / Featured / State unemployment sets (another) record low, declines for 7th straight month

State unemployment sets (another) record low, declines for 7th straight month

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Thursday, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) Commissioner Burns Phillips announced that the state had recorded a preliminary unemployment rate of 3.3 percent for August, declining one-tenth of a percent from the previous month. This marks an all-time low for the statewide unemployment rate and August is the seventh consecutive month Tennessee has seen a decline in the statistic.

“To see the unemployment rate decrease nearly every month in 2017 is a positive sign,” said Commissioner Phillips. “It shows we are experiencing growth in the state and that the Governor’s programs aimed at spurring that growth are working.”

While Tennessee’s latest unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percent from July’s 3.4 percent, the national unemployment rate increased from 4.3 to 4.4 percent. Over the past year, the state and national rates have declined by 1.5 and five-tenths of a percentage point, respectively.

“The fact Tennessee’s unemployment rate has dropped three times as fast as the national unemployment rate is remarkable,” Commissioner Phillips noted. “That decline proves Tennessee is a great place to operate a business, to work and to raise a family.”

Previously, Tennessee marked an historic low unemployment rate in June 2017 at 3.6 percent, which was bested the following month by a 3.4 percent seasonally-adjusted rate. The August rate of 3.3 percent is the lowest statewide rate since the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the statistic in January 1976.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Highway to be dedicated to late Coach Kreis Friday

State Senator Ken Yager will join State Representatives Kent Calfee and John Mark Windle in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved