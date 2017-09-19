State announces traffic safety grant recipients

Monday, officials with the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security (TDOSHS) and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced the individual law enforcement agencies and partners across Tennessee who will be awarded federal grant funds to support local highway safety initiatives. A couple of weeks ago, officials announced that approximately 400 grants exceeding $18 million will be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the THSO for the 2017-2018 Federal Fiscal Year (FFY). Monday, they identified who received grants and what those funds will be used for.

“Highway safety enforcement and education initiatives are critical components to preventing highway fatalities,” said Commissioner David W. Purkey of the TDOSHS. “We cannot lower statewide fatality numbers without strong partnerships within our local communities. That is why these funds are so important.”

Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, District Attorneys’ offices, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO. Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.

“Our highway safety partners are dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to protect Tennessee roadways every day,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “The THSO grant funding provides essential highway safety training and equipment for law enforcement agencies, sophisticated crash data collection analysis technology, specialized DUI prosecutors, resources for emergency response personnel, and educational tools to help improve driver behavior.”

Locally, in Anderson County, the Sheriff’s Department received $22,000 for police traffic services, while the Rocky Top Police Department received a $6000 police traffic services grant and the police departments in Clinton and Norris each received $5000. Oak Ridge Police received a 20,000 Traffic Safety Grant.

ASAP of Anderson County was also awarded a $27,850 grant to be used for alcohol and safe driving education in Anderson County.

The 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office serving Anderson County was once again awarded a $223,000 DUI Abatement/Prosecution Grant which provides a dedicated prosecutor to handle DUI cases.

In Campbell County, the Rural Fire Service received $10,000 for emergency medical services, while the Sheriff’s Office was awarded a $25,000 alcohol enforcement grant. The Caryville, Jacksboro, Jellico and LaFollette Police Departments each received $5000 for police traffic services.

Click here to view the full list of grant awards and recipients: http://bit.ly/2fesyaL