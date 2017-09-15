Home / Obituaries / Shirley Etta Leonard Patterson, age 89, of Kingston

Shirley Etta Leonard Patterson, age 89, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.  She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church in Kingston and was a Pharmacy Tech for Rite Aide for 27 years.  Shirley was a 42 year member and a beloved past matron of the Kingston Chapter #405, Order of The Eastern Star.  Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kimble Patterson; parents, Lee & Vada Leonard; brothers, Jack & Charles Leonard; sisters, Virginia Fletcher, June Ellis and Jean Grimms.

SURVIVORS

Children                  

Lee Patterson & wife, Diane McKeethan of Kingston

Claude Patterson & wife, Susan of Kingston

 

Grandchildren

Dewayne Patterson & wife, Faith of Clarksville

Danny Patterson & wife, Lachelle of Kingston

Kacey Patterson of Virginia

Ken Starnes of Kingston

 

Great-grandchildren      

Alexis, McKenzie, Brodie, Dustin and B.J.

 

Great-Great-grandchildren         

Daylan and Shane

 

Sister

Joyce Ward of Portland, OR

 

Sisters-in-law               

June Archuleta of Ohio

 

Special Friends             

Ron Burney and Ken Fuse

 

Several extended family members and many friends

 

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pmSaturday, September 16, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held 1:00 pmSunday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the arrangements

