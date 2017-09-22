Sherry Smiddy, age 52, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017. She was a member of Speedwell Academy Baptist Church. Preceded in death by Son, Richard Dale Irvin; Father, Julius Irvin; Sister, Gloria Ruth Irvin

Survivors

Husband: Danny Smiddy

Daughter: Cassandra Smiddy

Son: Johnathan Smiddy

Mother: Ruth Irvin

Brothers: Larry, Zack, Tucker, Johnny & Bobby Irvin

Aunt: Marie Leach

Several other relatives and friends

Graveside Services & Interment 2:30 PM Saturday Ellison Cemetery

Rev. Gary Mundy officiating

Family will receive friends 1 PM to 2 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Cross-Smith Funeral Home to offset

final expense

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home