Sherry Smiddy, age 52, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017. She was a member of Speedwell Academy Baptist Church. Preceded in death by Son, Richard Dale Irvin; Father, Julius Irvin; Sister, Gloria Ruth Irvin
Survivors
Husband: Danny Smiddy
Daughter: Cassandra Smiddy
Son: Johnathan Smiddy
Mother: Ruth Irvin
Brothers: Larry, Zack, Tucker, Johnny & Bobby Irvin
Aunt: Marie Leach
Several other relatives and friends
Graveside Services & Interment 2:30 PM Saturday Ellison Cemetery
Rev. Gary Mundy officiating
Family will receive friends 1 PM to 2 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Cross-Smith Funeral Home to offset
final expense
Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhom.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home