Home / Obituaries / Sherry Smiddy, age 52, of LaFollette

Sherry Smiddy, age 52, of LaFollette

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Sherry Smiddy, age 52, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017. She was a member of Speedwell Academy Baptist Church. Preceded in death by Son, Richard Dale Irvin; Father, Julius Irvin; Sister, Gloria Ruth Irvin

Survivors

Husband: Danny Smiddy

Daughter: Cassandra Smiddy

Son: Johnathan Smiddy

Mother: Ruth Irvin

Brothers: Larry, Zack, Tucker, Johnny & Bobby Irvin

Aunt: Marie Leach

Several other relatives and friends

Graveside Services & Interment 2:30 PM Saturday Ellison Cemetery

Rev. Gary Mundy officiating

Family will receive friends 1 PM to 2 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Cross-Smith Funeral Home to offset

final expense

Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhom.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Earl B. Seeber, age 85 of Andersonville

Earl B. Seeber, age 85 of Andersonville went peacefully to be with the Lord, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved