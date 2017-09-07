School Coupon books are here!

The Anderson County School System has teamed up with the school systems serving Clinton, Oak Ridge and Campbell County to participate in the inaugural Schools Win Coupon Book Campaign which begins today Thursday, September 7, through Monday, September 25.

The $10 Schools Win Coupon Book includes businesses from the four participating communities, as well as shopping, dining, and attraction discount offers from businesses in Knox and Sevier Counties. There are hundreds of dollars in discounts at these merchants for only a $10 investment in schools, so just find your favorite student in Anderson County, Clinton, Oak Ridge or Campbell County and grab yours today.