Home / Featured / School Coupon books are here!

School Coupon books are here!

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

The Anderson County School System has teamed up with the school systems serving Clinton, Oak Ridge and Campbell County to participate in the inaugural Schools Win Coupon Book Campaign which begins today Thursday, September 7, through Monday, September 25.

The $10 Schools Win Coupon Book includes businesses from the four participating communities, as well as shopping, dining, and attraction discount offers from businesses in Knox and Sevier Counties. There are hundreds of dollars in discounts at these merchants for only a $10 investment in schools, so just find your favorite student in Anderson County, Clinton, Oak Ridge or Campbell County and grab yours today.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UPDATED: Missing juvenile located safe

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department issued the following statement:  “Kendrick Cranmore has been located and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved