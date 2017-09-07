Home / Obituaries / Robert Lee Palmer, age 72, of Harriman

Robert Lee Palmer, age 72, of Harriman

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Robert Lee Palmer, age 72, of Harriman passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born October 29, 1944 in Kingston and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He retired from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant as a Material Handler, after 30 years. Robert loved to bowl in the Monday Mens League in Oliver Springs. He enjoyed going to the beach which was his favorite place to vacation. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas & Evelyn McDermitt Palmer; sisters, Ann Palmer, Mary Alane Brock; brothers, Jimmy Palmer and John Palmer.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 43 years
Donna Hayes Palmer of Harriman

Brother
William (Tony) Palmer of Kingston

Sisters
Janet Bain & husband, Danny of Kingston
Kathy Wood & husband, Ron of Spring Hill

Sister-in-law
Debbie Lamb & husband, Ernie of Oliver Springs

Brother-in-law
Chris Hayes & wife, Lisa of Knoxville

Special Cousin
Pat Ward of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family members and many dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside service will be held 2:30 pmSunday, September 10, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed atwww.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

James Lynn Bell age 46 of Andersonville

James Lynn Bell age 46 of Andersonville, TN passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved