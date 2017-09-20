Roane Rotary Clubs joining forces for Band Showcase

The Rotary Clubs in Roane County will hold their 16th annual Band Festival on Monday October 2nd at 7 pm at Wallace Black Field in Harriman.

The Harriman Rotary Club is recognized as this year’s host. Admission will be canned goods or other non-perishable food items, which will be distributed to local food pantries.

All five of the county’s high school marching bands (Roane County aka Kingston, Harriman, Rockwood, Oliver Springs and Midway) will perform their shows in their entirety. This is not a band competition, rather, a band showcase.

Buckets will be passed for cash donations, wihich will be split between the five bands to help with their expenses.

The festival opens with all five bands joining together to play the National Anthem, so get there early and enjoy some great music.