Roane man sentenced to 10 years in federal meth conspiracy

September 21, 2017

On September 21, 2017, Justin Redmon, 33, of Harriman, Tennessee, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison by the Honorable Pamela L. Reeves, U.S. District Court Judge, for his role in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.  Upon his release from prison, he will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

In May 2017, Redmon pleaded guilty to the offense described above.  According to documents on file with U.S. District Court, between August 2015 and August 2016, he conspired with others to travel between Roane County, Tennessee and Rome, Georgia, to buy large quantities of methamphetamine that were then resold in east Tennessee.

Individuals also charged for their roles in this conspiracy who were previously sentenced include: Demetrius Hodges, 46 of Rome, Georgia; Gerald Musson, 54 of Ten Mile, Tennessee; Lamar England, 49 of Rockwood, Tennessee; Amanda Wells, 29 of Harriman, Tennessee; William Colyer, 57 of Rockwood, Tennessee; Anthony Jones, 46 of Rockwood, Tennessee; and, Clarence Laymance, 45 of Wartburg, Tennessee.

The case was referred for federal prosecution by Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Roane County Sheriff’s Office.  Assisting in the investigation were law enforcement personnel from the Harriman, Rockwood and Kingston Police Departments and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooklyn Sawyers Belk represented the United States.

U.S. Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr said, “The U.S. Attorney’s Office encourages state and local law enforcement officials to refer cases for federal prosecution in appropriate cases such as this one.  Federal law enforcement agencies in the Eastern District of Tennessee are very proud of these partnerships.”

