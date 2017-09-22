Roane County, Harriman receive CDBGs

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) and Representative Kent Calfee (R-Kingston) announced today that the City of Harriman and Roane County will receive Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) for a combined total of $837,910. Harriman will receive $525,000 that will be used for water system improvements, while Roane County will receive $312,910 for fire protection services.

The funds were allocated under a procedure authorized by the Tennessee General Assembly. ECD administers the grant program based on priorities set at the local level where community needs are best known.