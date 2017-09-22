Home / Local News / Roane County, Harriman receive CDBGs

Roane County, Harriman receive CDBGs

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) and Representative Kent Calfee (R-Kingston) announced today that the City of Harriman and Roane County will receive Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) for a combined total of $837,910. Harriman will receive $525,000 that will be used for water system improvements, while Roane County will receive $312,910 for fire protection services.

The funds were allocated under a procedure authorized by the Tennessee General Assembly.  ECD administers the grant program based on priorities set at the local level where community needs are best known.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

THP offering reward in hit & run that killed toddler

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved