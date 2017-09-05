Ridenour joins Sheriff race

Oak Ridge Police Officer and former Anderson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Lewis Ridenour has formally announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Sheriff in the 2018 election.

Ridenour served as Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Bill White before joining the Oak Ridge Police Department.

The Republican primary is set for May 1st, 2018 and the winner of that race will face the democratic nominee in the general election in August.

Current Sheriff Paul White is not seeking re-election this year.

Ridenour’s full campaign announcement can be seen on our website, wyshradio.com.

(Campaign press release) Oak Ridge Police Officer and former Anderson Co. Sheriff Department Chief Deputy Lewis Ridenour declared his candidacy for Sheriff.

“I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for Sheriff of Anderson Co. During my over 20 years of law enforcement experience in this county, I have gained an understanding of the complexities of city and county government including its capabilities and limitations.”

“Most importantly, the primary role for the sheriff should be to be to make our entire county safe, while also being an advocate for the taxpayers. There are real issues facing our county, relating to drugs and crimes against persons and property. There are also many financial issues that will come before us in the years to come. We need a Sheriff with extensive experience as an administrator as well as law enforcement.”

“We will need to address budgetary issues and allocating resources where needed, all without sacrificing the safety and security of the citizens of Anderson Co. The issues before us continue to be balancing fiscal responsibility with sound judgment.”

“As of now, I am the only Republican candidate for Sheriff with experience managing the department’s budget, working with county legislative bodies, commission and the operations budget, while also managing the personnel and resources that make up the department.”

“There is also great concern regarding career politicians today. I want to make the pledge to the citizens of Anderson Co. that I will seek only two terms, if elected.”

“I look forward to a positive campaign, meeting citizens, and tackling challenges.”

Mr. Ridenour will be running in the Republican Primary, which will be held on May 1, 2018. Early voting for the May 1 Primary begins April 11, 2018. The winner will face the Democratic nominee in the general election in August 2018.

For more information on Mr. Ridenour, please visit www.lewisridenour.com or www.facebook.com/LewisRidenourforSheriff/