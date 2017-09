Richard Joseph Kosater, age 96, of LaFollette, formerly of Englewood, Ohio passed away Monday, September 4, 2017. He was a POW WWII Army veteran.

Survivors

Daughter: Beverly Woods, LaFollette

A Memorial Service will be held in Englewood, Ohio at a later date

