Rhonda “Joy” Armes, age 61 of Petros

Rhonda “Joy” Armes, age 61 of Petros, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Roane County Medical Center. Joy was born on January 27, 1956 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Clyde and Rhoda Armes Dagley. Joy was of the Holiness Faith. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandkids. Joy enjoyed playing Bingo. In addition to her parents, Joy is preceded in death by her brother, Howard Ray Dagley, and granddaughter McKinze Hembree.
 
Survivors
Husband of 45 Years                       Johnny Armes                                  Petros
 
Son                                                     TC Armes Duncan                           Petros
 
Daughters                                          April Hutcherson                              Petros
                                                            Nina Moore and Andrew                Coalfield
                                                            Kerry Carroll and Adam                 Coalfield
 
Brothers                                             Clyde “Buck” Dagley                      Alcoa
                                                            Keith “Crud” Dagley and Ann       Petros
 
Sisters                                                Nina Calvert and Bob                      White Plains, MD
 
Special Nephews                             Little Joe Armes                               Petros
                                                            Joshua Crouch                                 Petros
                                   
Several other family members and other friends.
 
Celebration of Life Service: 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Fellowship Church of God in Petros with Brother Bill Baker officiating.
 
You may also view Joy’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

