Revival, Homecoming at East Side Wesleyan

The public is invited to attend Revival at East Side Wesleyan Church in LaFollette Wednesday September 20th through the 23rd at 7pm each night, and capped off with a Homecoming Celebration on Sunday September 24th at 10:30am.

Homecoming includes dinner on the grounds with more singing and celebration for the afternoon service at 1:30PM. Come and be spiritually fed.

Evangelist Rev. Russell Coffey from Cleveland TN will be preaching the messages each night while gospel singing couple The Barnetts from Cincinnati, Ohio will be ministering in music.

For more information, call Pastor David Lucas at 423-503-2873.

East Side Wesleyan Church is located at 711 South Cumberland Avenue, in Lafollette.