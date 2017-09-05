Home / Community Bulletin Board / Revival, Homecoming at East Side Wesleyan

Revival, Homecoming at East Side Wesleyan

Jim Harris 9 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 2 Views

The public is invited to attend Revival at East Side Wesleyan Church in LaFollette Wednesday September 20th through the 23rd at 7pm each night, and capped off with a Homecoming Celebration on Sunday September 24th at 10:30am.

Homecoming includes dinner on the grounds with more singing and celebration for the afternoon service at 1:30PM.  Come and be spiritually fed.

Evangelist Rev. Russell Coffey from Cleveland TN will be preaching the messages each night while gospel singing couple The Barnetts from Cincinnati, Ohio will be ministering in music.

For more information, call Pastor David Lucas at 423-503-2873.
East Side Wesleyan Church is located at 711 South Cumberland Avenue, in Lafollette.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP: Volunteers are Vital Component to Rainbow Falls Trail Rehabilitation Project

(GSMNP) Earlier this summer, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials recruited for volunteers to assist …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved