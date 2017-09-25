Reva Jean Pitts, age 61, of Jacksboro passed away Friday, September 22, 2017. She was a Member of First Baptist Church Jacksboro. Proceeded in death by Parents, Paul and Imojean Hatmaker Montgomery; Brother, Marvin B. Montgomery.

Survivors

Husband: Larry Pitts

Children: Lee D. Pitts

Karen D. Pitts

Daren Charles Pitts

Katie and Cody Pitts

3 Grandchildren

2 Great-Grandchildren

Brothers: Monty Montgomery and Wife Pat

Ray Montgomery and Wife Connie

Mark Montgomery and Wife Wendy

Larry Montgomery

Sisters: Kimberly Chapman

Joyce McGhee

Several Nieces and Nephews

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 12 noon to 4 PM at her residence, 242 McGhee Lane Jacksboro, TN 37757

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com