Home / Obituaries / Reva Jean Pitts, age 61, of Jacksboro

Reva Jean Pitts, age 61, of Jacksboro

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 58 Views

Reva Jean Pitts, age 61, of Jacksboro passed away Friday, September 22, 2017. She was a Member of First Baptist Church Jacksboro. Proceeded in death by Parents, Paul and Imojean Hatmaker Montgomery; Brother, Marvin B. Montgomery.

Survivors

Husband: Larry Pitts

Children: Lee D. Pitts

Karen D. Pitts

Daren Charles Pitts

Katie and Cody Pitts

3 Grandchildren

2 Great-Grandchildren

Brothers: Monty Montgomery and Wife Pat

Ray Montgomery and Wife Connie

Mark Montgomery and Wife Wendy

Larry Montgomery

Sisters: Kimberly Chapman

Joyce McGhee

Several Nieces and Nephews

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 12 noon to 4 PM at her residence, 242 McGhee Lane Jacksboro, TN 37757

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Hassie Daugherty, age 99, of Clinton

Hassie Daugherty, age 99, a resident of Clinton, passed away, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved