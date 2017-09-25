Reva Jean Pitts, age 61, of Jacksboro passed away Friday, September 22, 2017. She was a Member of First Baptist Church Jacksboro. Proceeded in death by Parents, Paul and Imojean Hatmaker Montgomery; Brother, Marvin B. Montgomery.
Survivors
Husband: Larry Pitts
Children: Lee D. Pitts
Karen D. Pitts
Daren Charles Pitts
Katie and Cody Pitts
3 Grandchildren
2 Great-Grandchildren
Brothers: Monty Montgomery and Wife Pat
Ray Montgomery and Wife Connie
Mark Montgomery and Wife Wendy
Larry Montgomery
Sisters: Kimberly Chapman
Joyce McGhee
Several Nieces and Nephews
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 12 noon to 4 PM at her residence, 242 McGhee Lane Jacksboro, TN 37757
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com