Report: Tourism revenue in, around Oak Ridge grows for 3rd straight year

The economic impact of tourism in the City of Oak Ridge as well as Anderson and Roane Counties has increased for the third year in a row, according to a press release issued by Explore Oak Ridge on Wednesday.. Last month, the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development released its 2016 annual report showing that visitors to Anderson and Roane Counties (which includes Oak Ridge), were responsible for spending over $120.7 million, and $67.5 million, respectively (a 1.3% and 2.6% increase compared to the previous year). Visitor spending in Anderson and Roane Counties yielded $2.7 million and $3.5 million, respectively, in local tax revenue.

In Oak Ridge, according to officials, hotel revenue is used as a measure of visitor economic impact on the city. In its annual report, Explore Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge’s Convention and Visitors Bureau) released data on Oak Ridge hotel revenue for the 2017 fiscal year showing a 5% increase in revenue compared to the previous fiscal year. Local occupancy tax and sales tax generated from Oak Ridge hotels last year was $613,978 and $337,688, respectively.

“Visitors to Oak Ridge make up a vital component of our local economy,” explained Explore Oak Ridge President Marc DeRose. “The more visitors we can attract to Oak Ridge, the more Oak Ridgers stand to benefit. In other words, visitor spending is providing the city with valuable tax revenue that can be used to help pay for necessary municipal services and infrastructure. Without that revenue, the city would need to increase tax rates on its residents to cover the costs.”

The Explore Oak Ridge report also provided data on the impact of visitors associated with sporting events like rowing. In FY2017, the total economic impact from sporting events in Oak Ridge and the surrounding region exceeded $3.5 million.

“Events are the single best way to attract a large number of overnight visitors to Oak Ridge. These visitors stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and shop in our stores, all of which produces tax revenue for the city and lightens the tax burden on our residents,” said Explore Oak Ridge’s Vice President of Event Development Lisa Kendall. “Oak Ridge’s event-related attractions are extremely valuable tourism assets and we’ve just begun to develop them. They will be an important factor in attracting many more visitors to Oak Ridge.”

Tourism’s impact on cities and counties in Tennessee has become a large part of the overall economy of the state. In its 2016 annual report, the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development released statistics showing that visitors to Tennessee spent $19.3 billion last year (up 4.7% from the previous year). This translates into $1.7 billion in local and state sales tax revenue and was responsible for supporting over 176,500 jobs in Tennessee.

“The 2016 economic impact numbers clearly show that visitor spending is an important source of tax revenue,” DeRose commented. “Counties and municipalities all over Tennessee are seeing outstanding returns from their investment in tourism attractions; Oak Ridge is no exception.”