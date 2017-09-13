Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: Household hazardous Waste collection event Saturday in OR

Reminder: Household hazardous Waste collection event Saturday in OR

As we have told you on our Community Bulletin Board, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Anderson, Dickson and Montgomery Counties on Saturday, Sept. 16. Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 342,000 households have properly disposed of more than 22 million pounds of material.

Any Tennessee resident is encouraged to bring their household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries, and more – to the designated drop-off locations. You do not need to live in the county listed to participate in the event. (Note that hours listed indicate the local time for events.)

·         Anderson County – Oak Ridge Public Works Dept., 100 Woodbury Lane in Oak Ridge from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.The local contact for this HHW collection event is Geoff Trabalka at (865) 463-6845.

HHW material is considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals,  paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers.  Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash.

When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets. Materials should be kept in the original containers whenever possible. If not, place each waste in a separate plastic container with a secure lid and label its contents.

For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, please call 1-800-287-9013 or visit  http://www.tn.gov/environment/topic/sw-mm-household-hazardous-waste-program.

