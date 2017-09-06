Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon returns Thursday

Be sure to join us Thursday afternoon from 4 to 6 pm for the Powell Brothers’ Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon talk show as we return from our bye week just in time for the Crosstown Showdown between the Anderson County Mavericks and the Clinton Dragons.

This week’s Dragon Coaches Reunion will feature longtime former head football coach Ron Brown, who led the Orange & Black from 1980 to 1990, compiling a 118-64 record in that span. Coach Brown will join us live to talk about his time at Clinton, what he’s nbeen doing since and what he thinks of this year’s squad.

Our Dragon of the Past feature will shine the spotlight on Scott Hutson, a member of the Class of 1984. We will also be joined live by Mr. Hutson so be sure to join us at Domino’s Pizza, 117 South Main Street in Clinton Thursday from 4 to 6 pm.

In addition to those guests we will also have ET Stamey swing by for another Dragon History Lesson, we will catch up with this week’s Student-Athlete of the Week, recap last week’s action and get you ready for Friday night’s Crosstown Showdown between the Mavericks and the Dragons.

AC enters Friday’s game with a 3-0 record and ranked #4 in the state’s latest Class 4A poll, averaging 57 points per game in their three convincing wins this season. Clinton enters the game at 2-0 for the first time since 2009 looking to end an eight-game losing streak to their archrivals.

Speaking of Dragon History, here is this week’s Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question: Which ex-Clinton High School quarterback broke Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen’s freshman passing record in college? (Hint: it was the school’s freshman record set, not the all-time NCAA record).