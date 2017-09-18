Home / Featured / Powell blanks Dragons, 17-0

Powell blanks Dragons, 17-0

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

The Powell Panthers shut out the Clinton Dragons Friday night, 17-0.

It was the first shutout recorded by the Panthers since 2014 and their defense allowed Clinton only 130 yards of total offense on the night and seven first downs.

Clinton’s defens eplayed well enough to win, but the offense’s inability to move the ball gave Powell opportunity after opportunity. Walker Trusley threw a scoring pass to Carson Cole in the second quarter to give Powell (4-1, 2-1) a 7-0 halftime lead, while David Robbins scored on a run in the third quarter and James Hyman put the game out of reach with a fourth quarter field goal.

For Clinton, Trevon Hill recorded two sacks, while Andrew Shoopman added one sack before leaving the game with an injury. He is expected to be OK, according to his grandfather. Anthony Shervington impressed as well, playing solid defense, gaining 35 yards rushing and blocking a Powell punt.

(Stats courtesy of Dan McWilliams)

Clinton    0-0-0-0—  0
Powell     0-7-7-3—17

Scoring
Powell—Carson Cole 23 pass from Walker Trusley (James Hyman kick), 1:26, 2nd
Powell—David Robbins 5 run (Hyman kick), 6:17, 3rd
Powell—FG Hyman 28, 9:57, 4th

Team stats
First downs: Clinton 7, Powell 21
Rushes-yards: Clinton 31-85, Powell 37-145
Passing yards: Clinton 45, Powell 193
Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 4-15-1, Powell 19-31-0
Total plays-yards: Clinton 46-130, Powell 68-338
Punts-avg: Clinton 7-39.3, Powell 6-27.2
Return yardage: Clinton 50, Powell 55
Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-10, Powell 3-20
Penalties-yards: Clinton 5-45, Powell 9-82
Fumbles-lost: Clinton 3-0, Powell 0-0
Time of possession: Clinton 20:44, Powell 27:16
Time of game: 2 hours, 26 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Anthony Shervington 5-35, Ro Hardin 3-25, Reagan McKamey 5-13, Cameron Washington 6-12, Isaiah Washington 5-7, Jacob Brock 6-minus 3, J’kobe Hardin 1-minus 4; Powell: Bailor Walker 13-60, Robbins 7-40 (TD), Riley Bryant 3-32, Eli Owens 3-9, Jonathan McQueen 4-8, Trusley 6-2, Team 1-minus 6

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Luke Harrison 4-11-0 45, Brock 0-4-1 0; Powell: Trusley 18-30-0 192 (TD), Walker 1-1-0 1

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Mazon Jenkins 1-36, McKamey 1-4, Brantley Nichols 1-3, Cody Miles 1-2; Powell: Bryant 6-54, Cole 5-76 (TD), Spencer Miracle 4-34, Walker 2-14, Alex Hart 1-11, McQueen 1-4

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Garrett Zody 7-275-39.3; Powell: Hyman 5-163-32.6, Team 1-0 (block)

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Shervington 2-28, Cody Parker 1-13, Jenkins 1-2; Powell: Walker 1-22

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: Shervington 1-10 (block), Jenkins 1-minus 3 Powell: Bryant 2-1

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: none; Powell: Bryant 1-32

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Trevon Hill 2-7, Andrew Shoopman 1-13; Powell: Bryson Reed 1-10

Blocked punt…Clinton: Shervington

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Man accused of killing father’s dog, setting a fire

An Oak Ridge man is facing charges today after police say that he broke into …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved