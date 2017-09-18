Powell blanks Dragons, 17-0

The Powell Panthers shut out the Clinton Dragons Friday night, 17-0.

It was the first shutout recorded by the Panthers since 2014 and their defense allowed Clinton only 130 yards of total offense on the night and seven first downs.

Clinton’s defens eplayed well enough to win, but the offense’s inability to move the ball gave Powell opportunity after opportunity. Walker Trusley threw a scoring pass to Carson Cole in the second quarter to give Powell (4-1, 2-1) a 7-0 halftime lead, while David Robbins scored on a run in the third quarter and James Hyman put the game out of reach with a fourth quarter field goal.

For Clinton, Trevon Hill recorded two sacks, while Andrew Shoopman added one sack before leaving the game with an injury. He is expected to be OK, according to his grandfather. Anthony Shervington impressed as well, playing solid defense, gaining 35 yards rushing and blocking a Powell punt.

(Stats courtesy of Dan McWilliams)

Clinton 0-0-0-0— 0

Powell 0-7-7-3—17

Scoring

Powell—Carson Cole 23 pass from Walker Trusley (James Hyman kick), 1:26, 2nd

Powell—David Robbins 5 run (Hyman kick), 6:17, 3rd

Powell—FG Hyman 28, 9:57, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 7, Powell 21

Rushes-yards: Clinton 31-85, Powell 37-145

Passing yards: Clinton 45, Powell 193

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 4-15-1, Powell 19-31-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 46-130, Powell 68-338

Punts-avg: Clinton 7-39.3, Powell 6-27.2

Return yardage: Clinton 50, Powell 55

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-10, Powell 3-20

Penalties-yards: Clinton 5-45, Powell 9-82

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 3-0, Powell 0-0

Time of possession: Clinton 20:44, Powell 27:16

Time of game: 2 hours, 26 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Anthony Shervington 5-35, Ro Hardin 3-25, Reagan McKamey 5-13, Cameron Washington 6-12, Isaiah Washington 5-7, Jacob Brock 6-minus 3, J’kobe Hardin 1-minus 4; Powell: Bailor Walker 13-60, Robbins 7-40 (TD), Riley Bryant 3-32, Eli Owens 3-9, Jonathan McQueen 4-8, Trusley 6-2, Team 1-minus 6

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Luke Harrison 4-11-0 45, Brock 0-4-1 0; Powell: Trusley 18-30-0 192 (TD), Walker 1-1-0 1

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Mazon Jenkins 1-36, McKamey 1-4, Brantley Nichols 1-3, Cody Miles 1-2; Powell: Bryant 6-54, Cole 5-76 (TD), Spencer Miracle 4-34, Walker 2-14, Alex Hart 1-11, McQueen 1-4

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Garrett Zody 7-275-39.3; Powell: Hyman 5-163-32.6, Team 1-0 (block)

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Shervington 2-28, Cody Parker 1-13, Jenkins 1-2; Powell: Walker 1-22

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: Shervington 1-10 (block), Jenkins 1-minus 3 Powell: Bryant 2-1

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: none; Powell: Bryant 1-32

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Trevon Hill 2-7, Andrew Shoopman 1-13; Powell: Bryson Reed 1-10

Blocked punt…Clinton: Shervington