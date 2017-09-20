Phase 2 of Turtle Park Sewer Rehabilitation Project to begin Oct. 2nd

The second phase of the Turtle Park Sewer Rehabilitation Project is set to begin Monday, October 2, 2017. Hurst Excavating, LLC, will be working under contract for the City of Oak Ridge to rehabilitate sewer collection pipes within City easements as well as in yards and roadways.

Work will be performed in the Turtle Park Sewer Shed, located west of Highland Avenue, east of Newport Drive, north of Vanderbilt Drive, and south of West Outer Drive. Residents in the area will receive door hangers on orange paper providing general project details and contact information for Hurst Excavating, LLC. For areas of work outside the right-of-way, the City will mail a letter to residents describing the type of work performed for the sewer repair.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling on streets within the sewer work area. Temporary road repairs will be made and loose gravel should be expected until the patches are permanently paved. The estimated completion date for the project is June 2018. All construction work is subject to change and is based on such unknowns as the weather, equipment availability and access issues.

Questions or comments can be directed to the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 or via email: PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.