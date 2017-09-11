Pamela Jean Smith, age 59, of LaFollette passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017.

She was a Member of Lake View Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Audrey and Mary Housley Evans; brothers, Terry Evans and Tim and wife Tammy Evans; sister, Teresa Evans.

Survivors

Life Partner: Ernie Bond

Daughter: Heather and Husband Mike Greenwood

Son: Everett Smith

Grandson: Zachary Daugherty

Sister: Vanessa Irwin and Husband Scott

Several nieces, nephews and cousins

Graveside Services and Interment 12 Noon Monday at Evans Cemetery

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to help offset the final expense to Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home