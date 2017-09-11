Pamela Jean Smith, age 59, of LaFollette passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017.
She was a Member of Lake View Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Audrey and Mary Housley Evans; brothers, Terry Evans and Tim and wife Tammy Evans; sister, Teresa Evans.
Survivors
Life Partner: Ernie Bond
Daughter: Heather and Husband Mike Greenwood
Son: Everett Smith
Grandson: Zachary Daugherty
Sister: Vanessa Irwin and Husband Scott
Several nieces, nephews and cousins
Graveside Services and Interment 12 Noon Monday at Evans Cemetery
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to help offset the final expense to Cross-Smith Funeral Home
