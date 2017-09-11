Home / Obituaries / Pamela Jean Smith, age 59, of LaFollette

Pamela Jean Smith, age 59, of LaFollette

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Pamela Jean Smith, age 59, of LaFollette passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017.

She was a Member of Lake View Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Audrey and Mary Housley Evans; brothers, Terry Evans and Tim and wife Tammy Evans; sister, Teresa Evans.

Survivors

Life Partner: Ernie Bond

Daughter: Heather and Husband Mike Greenwood

Son: Everett Smith

Grandson: Zachary Daugherty

Sister: Vanessa Irwin and Husband Scott

Several nieces, nephews and cousins

Graveside Services and Interment 12 Noon Monday at Evans Cemetery

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to help offset the final expense to Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jerry Wayne (Curly) Hutson, age 60, of LaFollette

Jerry Wayne (Curly) Hutson, age 60, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017. Preceded …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved