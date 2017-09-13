Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORUUC Rummage Sale this weekend

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist (ORUUC) will host a Rummage Sale this weekend, Friday and Saturday, September 15 and 16.

The always low prices are doubled at the Preview Sale on Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm. for bargain hunters in search of the best selections. The sale will continue on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

A small motorcycle, lawnmowers, furniture, art work, collectibles, jewelry, clothing, antiques, garden, patio, household and kitchen items, sports equipment, toys, games, baby items and even several Greek statues are among the items already being processed for the sale.

Proceeds raised will help to support various community outreach ministries of the church.

The rummage sale will include easy to browse tables of items set out through the Social Hall and classrooms, yard and garden items displayed on the patio, a silent auction and the Step Above Boutique that will offer still low prices for higher end clothing, art work, designer clothing, jewelry, and collectibles.

For more information call the Church office at (865) 483-6761.

