ORT: Renovations for new AMSE space could begin soon

(Information from Oak Ridge Today, WYSH news partner) According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, construction could start as soon as next month at the new home of the American Museum of Science and Energy at Main Street Oak Ridge.

The museum is moving into a space that will be renovated in a two-story building that once housed a Sears store next to JCPenney at what is now Main Street Oak Ridge. That planned move is part of an agreement that was signed by the city and DOE in December. Under that agreement, the 17-acre AMSE site was to be transferred from the U.S. Department of Energy to the City of Oak Ridge.

The city is, in turn, transferring the AMSE property in two phases to TN Oak Ridge Illinois LLC. That company was set up by RealtyLink, the developer of Main Street Oak Ridge at the former Oak Ridge Mall.

ORT reports that it’s not clear if AMSE’s move from its current 54,000-square-foot building on South Tulane Avenue to 18,000 square feet at Main Street Oak Ridge will be complete by the end of the year.

Once it’s finished, the renovated space at Main Street Oak Ridge will be provided by TN Oak Ridge Illinois LLC to the city at no cost for 15 years. That means no rent, utilities, or maintenance.

The city will, in turn, sublease that former Sears space to DOE at no charge for 15 years.

Plans had called for including a temporary visitor center for the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. The National Park Service’s visitor center and offices are now located at AMSE.

For more, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.