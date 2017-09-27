Home / Local News / ORT: Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of stabbing dog, starting fire

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a man accused of stabbing his father’s dog to death and lighting a fire inside his father’s home has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

ORT reports that the decision was made by Judge Roger Miller on Tuesday and that 19-year-old Skyler Griffin will be evaluated at Ridgeview Psychiatric Hospital.

As we reported earlier this month, Griffin confessed to police that he had gone to his father’s home on

September 15th, beaten and stabbed his father’s 10-year-old beagle mix to death, then started a fire in the living room with towels from the bathroom.

Griffin is due back in court on November 7th for a status hearing in the case. As of this morning, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $86,000. He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated arson and vandalism.

