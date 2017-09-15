ORT: Marlow man pleads in 2012 fatal crash

(Information from oak Ridge Today, WYSH news partner) According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a Marlow man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two charges of vehicular homicide in a fatal crash on Oliver Springs Highway in Marlow in November 2012, but it’s not clear if he might have had a heart attack, possibly before the crash.

59-year-old Danny Lee Bean received an effective 10-year sentence for his guilty pleas in the head-on three-vehicle crash that killed 56-year-old Alberta Farrer and 62-year-old Pat Smith.

Bean’s sentence was suspended, and he was placed on supervised probation. He had to surrender his driver’s license, and he can’t drive.

Bean had hydrocodone and alprazolam in his system, but he had prescriptions for those medicines at therapeutic levels, attorneys said at a plea agreement hearing in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton on Wednesday morning. Hydrocodone is a narcotic pain-reliever, and alprzazolam can be used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. It’s not clear whether a doctor had advised Bean to not drive after taking either medication.

Before the plea, a question had been raised about whether Bean had experienced a heart attack around the time of the crash, possibly before it.

Seventh Judicial District Public Defender Tom Marshall said a cardiologist had found heart attack “markers,” and so did a consulting cardiologist at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where Bean was taken, badly hurt, after the crash. But it wasn’t clear when the heart attack occurred.

The state said it couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt whether or not Bean had experienced a heart attack, and if he had, whether it occurred before or after the crash. The state was represented by prosecutor Melissa Denny.

Marshall said Bean’s plea was a best interest plea, meaning he didn’t admit to the facts but he did accept the agreement.

Bean will lose his driver’s license for 10 years, Marshall said.

The fatal three-vehicle crash was reported at 5:53 p.m. Thursday, November 1, 2012, near Marlow Circle and Anderson Memorial Gardens on Oliver Springs Highway, which is also known as State Route 61.

At the time, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Toyota 4Runner driven by Bean crossed the center line, causing a head-on collision with a Hyundai Elantra driven by Farrer. Smith was a passenger in the car.

A third vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup driven by Timothy Scott Gallaher, who was then 19, was behind Farrer, headed toward Oliver Springs. Gallaher braked and swerved left to avoid the crash, but the collision between Bean’s SUV and Farrer’s car pushed the two vehicles toward Gallaher’s truck and the pickup hit Farrer’s Elantra on the driver’s side, authorities said.

Farrer and Smith, her passenger, were flown by medical helicopter to the UT Medical Center, according to an accident report. Bean was taken by ambulance to the UT hospital. Gallaher was taken to a local hospital by a personal vehicle.

Farrer died a week after the crash at the UT Medical Center. Smith died four days after Farrer, also at UT Medical Center.

For more, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.