ORT: Lightning starts fire, resident escapes injury

A woman escaped a lightning-sparked fire at her Oak Ridge home Tuesday morning without injury. Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that lightning hit a home on Albion Road in Oak Ridge shortly after 9:30 am Tuesday, causing a fire in the attic that spread quickly through the structure. The woman, who had been watching TV at the time, was able to get out safely and call 911 at a neighbor’s house.

Oak Ridge firefighters reported flames were coming through the roof upon their arrival, but were able to knock the flames down less than an hour after their arrival. Crews remained on scene for a few more hours, knocking down hot spots with water and foam.

Four dogs were evacuated from the home, all of whom are said to be okay, and one cat had to be taken to a veterinarian for treatment.