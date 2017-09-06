Home / Local News / ORT: Lightning starts fire, resident escapes injury

ORT: Lightning starts fire, resident escapes injury

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

A woman escaped a lightning-sparked fire at her Oak Ridge home Tuesday morning without injury. Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that lightning hit a home on Albion Road in Oak Ridge shortly after 9:30 am Tuesday, causing a fire in the attic that spread quickly through the structure. The woman, who had been watching TV at the time, was able to get out safely and call 911 at a neighbor’s house.

Oak Ridge firefighters reported flames were coming through the roof upon their arrival, but were able to knock the flames down less than an hour after their arrival. Crews remained on scene for a few more hours, knocking down hot spots with water and foam.

Four dogs were evacuated from the home, all of whom are said to be okay, and one cat had to be taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Ridenour joins Sheriff race

Oak Ridge Police Officer and former Anderson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Lewis Ridenour has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved