ORPD, OR Neighborhood Watching to host “Night Out” event

The Oak Ridge Police Department is teaming up with the Oak Ridge Neighborhood Watch Program to host a National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, October 3.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in A.K. Bissell Park behind the Civic Center.

National Night Out is a free community gathering that heightens awareness of local efforts to prevent crime, violence and drug use while generating support for and participation in anti-crime programs.

National Night Out is celebrated across the country and will include fun and family friendly activities for adults and children. Nine local businesses are sponsoring the event in Oak Ridge with more than 45 exhibitors signing up to take part. A demonstration by the ORPD K-9 unit is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Everyone is invited to learn more about law enforcement and crime prevention during National Night Out. For more information on the event, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.