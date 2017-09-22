ORNL exec nominated for TVA Board

(Oak Ridge Today) Jeff Smith, deputy director for operations at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has been nominated to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors, officials said Thursday.

The nomination by President Donald Trump was announced by the White House.

U.S. senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, both Tennessee Republicans, supported Smith’s nomination in statements on Thursday.

“Jeff Smith’s experience as deputy lab director for operations at Oak Ridge National Laboratory makes him an outstanding choice for the TVA Board,” Alexander said. “Jeff has worked closely with TVA to support the lab’s research missions, and he understands that TVA must continue to provide low cost, clean, and reliable power for homes and businesses throughout the TVA region. I am glad President Trump has nominated Jeff to serve on the Board, and I look forward to his confirmation by the Senate.”

If he is confirmed, Smith’s term on the nine-member board would run through May 2022.

“I am especially pleased with the nomination of Jeff Smith, who has served our state and country incredibly well in his role as deputy director for operations at Oak Ridge National Laboratory,” Corker said. “Jeff has a unique understanding of the importance of TVA, and I know he is eager to give back to the region he calls home. I am glad to recommend him to my colleagues for swift confirmation.”

Others nominated to serve on the TVA Board were Kenneth E. Allen of Kentucky, James R. Thompson III of Alabama, and A.D. Frazier of Georgia.

“A well-qualified board of directors is critical to ensuring that TVA remains a low-cost, reliable power producer so that the Volunteer State can continue to build on its business recruitment efforts and improve the standard of living for Tennesseans,” Corker said. “I thank President Trump for moving quickly to fill these important positions, which will allow the board to maintain a quorum and continue its important business, and I look forward to meeting with the nominees during the confirmation process.”