ORFD holding Fire Prevention Celebration Oct. 7th

Jim Harris 1 min ago

As part of the city of Oak Ridge’s 75th anniversary celebration, the Oak Ridge Fire Departments says it wants to “rekindle” a tradition as they host a Fire Prevention Cemebration on Saturday October 7th.

Activities will begin at 11 am at AK Bissell Park but the day actually will begin at 10 am with a parade of emergency vehicles that will start at the Fire Department’s Central Station and end at Bissell Park.

At the park, there will be live demonstrations by emergency responders, safety tips from public safety personnel, food vendors, bounce houses, fire trucks and ambulances you can tour, plus Sparky the Fire Dog and a landing by a UT Medical Center Lifestar helicopter.

