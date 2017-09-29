Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR Senior Center to host piano lessons

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Senior Center is hosting a free interest meeting regarding piano lessons that will soon be offered to those age 50 and older.

The session is scheduled for Friday, October 6, 2017, at 2 p.m., and will introduce the instructor, Chris LaLoggia, and his style of teaching. Possible days and times for lessons will also be discussed at the meeting.

Anyone age 50 or older who is interested in learning how to play the piano is encouraged to attend the informational session. Please call the senior center at (865) 425-3999 in order to reserve a spot.

