On Sunday, October 8th, the Oak Ridge Community Band & Wind Ensemble will present its “Marches, Dances, & Other Movement” Concert at 3:30 pm at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center.

Admission is $5 for adults over 18, and children get in free. For admission to all 6 season concerts October through April, purchase a membership card for just $15 (adults over 18). For more info: visit www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.